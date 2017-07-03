17:18
Court dismisses lawsuit against Azattyk

The Judge of the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek Zhyldyz Zhumabayeva today upheld a motion of the Prosecutor General’s Office to drop the claim against Azattyk Media.

The court also granted an application for postponement of the consideration of the case on jurisdiction. Now the case will be considered by the Pervomaisky District Court, since the legal address of Zanoza.kg is on the territory under its jurisdiction.

Recall, the Prosecutor General demanded 13 million soms in compensation for moral damage — 10 million from Azattyk and 3 million from Zanoza.kg, in addition to refutation, on the suit of Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, defending the honor and dignity of President Almazbek Atambayev.

It is about the comments of the leader of the Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev on his trip to Cyprus.
