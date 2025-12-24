11:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.11
English

Greco-Roman wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

The Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek, sport.gov.kg reported.

The national championship is the main stage in the formation of the national team and the selection of wrestlers to prepare for international competitions.

The winners are Ulan Muratbek uulu (up to 55 kilograms), Aftandil Taalaibek uulu (up to 63 kilograms), Amantur Ismailov (up to 72 kilograms), Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu (up to 82 kilograms), Melis Aitbekov (up to 97 kilograms), Kubanych Arinov (up to 60 kilograms), Bayaman Karimov (up to 67 kilograms), Ilgiz Kanybekov (up to 77 kilograms), Azat Salidinov (up to 87 kilograms), Samagan Ormonov (up to 130 kilograms).
link: https://24.kg/english/355775/
views: 143
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy ends 2025 at the top of UWW rankings
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships in 2026
President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United World Wrestling
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers receive cash prizes for medal wins
New coaches for Kyrgyz National Greco-Roman Wrestling team appointed
Islamic Solidarity Games: Wrestler Orozobek Toktomambetov wins bronze
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold medal
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers win two gold medals, one bronze
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstani Aruuke Kadyrbek kyzy wins bronze medal
Wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
Popular
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
24 December, Wednesday
11:26
36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026 36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
11:20
Riots case: European Socialists stand up for Temirlan Sultanbekov
11:00
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of electronic cigarettes
10:54
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
10:44
Greco-Roman wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced