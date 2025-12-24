Greco-Roman wrestling champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

The Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek, sport.gov.kg reported.

The national championship is the main stage in the formation of the national team and the selection of wrestlers to prepare for international competitions.

The winners are Ulan Muratbek uulu (up to 55 kilograms), Aftandil Taalaibek uulu (up to 63 kilograms), Amantur Ismailov (up to 72 kilograms), Yryskeldi Maksatbek uulu (up to 82 kilograms), Melis Aitbekov (up to 97 kilograms), Kubanych Arinov (up to 60 kilograms), Bayaman Karimov (up to 67 kilograms), Ilgiz Kanybekov (up to 77 kilograms), Azat Salidinov (up to 87 kilograms), Samagan Ormonov (up to 130 kilograms).