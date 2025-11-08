National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China

Kyrgyz doctors are undergoing training in China in modern endoscopic surgery. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, as part of international cooperation in healthcare, doctors from the National Hospital are undergoing a two-week training course at a clinic in Changsha.

The delegation includes four doctors and the head of the surgical gastroenterology and endocrinology department at the National Hospital, who is coordinating Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the program.

The training is organized as part of an international exchange of experience and is aimed at improving the professional qualifications of specialists, introducing modern minimally invasive technologies, and strengthening bilateral cooperation in medicine.

The program includes lectures, master classes, and participation in surgical procedures under the guidance of leading specialists from the clinic. Doctors are studying the latest approaches to endoscopic surgery, as well as postoperative patient care and the organization of high-tech surgical care.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to improving the qualifications of medical personnel. Such international internships allow our doctors to adopt best international practices and implement modern technologies in domestic practice,» Chief Physician of the National Hospital Bakyt Tologonov said.

This exchange of experience contributes to improving the quality of medical care and developing the country’s surgical services in line with international standards.