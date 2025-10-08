12:09
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation

Former member of Kyrgyzstan’s national freestyle wrestling team, Magomed Musaev, has become an advisor to the head of the Asian Wrestling Federation (UWW Asia). The organization’s website says.

When congratulating his new advisor, Mohammed Al-Awamleh, President of the Wrestling Federation of Asia, emphasized that Magomed Musaev has achieved outstanding results in Asia, winning numerous awards and trophies, and is currently an international coach. He added that UWW Asia is pleased to welcome Magomed Musaev to its team.

The member of the Kyrgyzstan’s national freestyle wrestling team won gold at the Asian Championships in 2011. In 2012, he competed at the London Olympics and took seventh place.

In 2014, he won silver at the Asian Games in Korea, and in 2018, he won another silver medal at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Magomed Musaev was awarded the Dank medal for his achievements at the Asian Games.
