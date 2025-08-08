Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order on the preparation and holding of the anniversary, 40th Issyk-Kul International Forum in June 2026.

The forum was founded in 1986 on the initiative of the outstanding humanist and writer Chingiz Aitmatov as an open platform for a deep and honest dialogue about the future of humanity, the ethics of progress, the role of culture in global politics and the historical responsibility of the intelligentsia to the world. The official statement says.

The document notes that the goal of the anniversary event is to preserve the legacy of the forum, develop its potential and intensify meaningful discussions at the national and international levels that meet current global challenges.

An organizing committee has been formed, which will develop and approve a plan for preparing and holding the forum within three months. Organizational, methodological and other support for the work is assigned to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy. The costs will be covered by funds provided in the republican budget for next year.

The organizing committee has received the right to involve representatives of state bodies, local authorities, independent experts, public organizations, and also to request the necessary materials and data.