14:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed an order on the preparation and holding of the anniversary, 40th Issyk-Kul International Forum in June 2026.

The forum was founded in 1986 on the initiative of the outstanding humanist and writer Chingiz Aitmatov as an open platform for a deep and honest dialogue about the future of humanity, the ethics of progress, the role of culture in global politics and the historical responsibility of the intelligentsia to the world. The official statement says.

The document notes that the goal of the anniversary event is to preserve the legacy of the forum, develop its potential and intensify meaningful discussions at the national and international levels that meet current global challenges.

An organizing committee has been formed, which will develop and approve a plan for preparing and holding the forum within three months. Organizational, methodological and other support for the work is assigned to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy. The costs will be covered by funds provided in the republican budget for next year.

The organizing committee has received the right to involve representatives of state bodies, local authorities, independent experts, public organizations, and also to request the necessary materials and data.
link: https://24.kg/english/338927/
views: 94
Print
Related
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul region to host 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
International Issyk-Kul Electoral Forum held in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov voices proposals for modernizing economy at forum in Minsk
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is approaching 10.5 percent — Edil Baisalov
Kyrgyzstan to present its stand at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Kyrgyz-Tajik Investment Forum to be held in Dushanbe
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
Bishkek presents investment opportunities at forum in Astana
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
8 August, Friday
14:08
Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzstan Decisions of aksakal courts can be appealed in Kyrgyzst...
13:52
Illegal soft drink production facility uncovered in Kara-Suu
13:46
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
13:42
Earthquake registered in Osh city
13:36
Solar-powered street lighting installed in Min-Bulak village