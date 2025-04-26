16:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Albert Makhmetkulov met with the Ambassador of Cyprus to the Kyrgyz Republic Kypros Giorgallis at the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, the main topic of discussion was the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education. The parties exchanged views on strengthening the partnership between universities of the two countries, academic mobility, and expanding joint educational programs.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of providing scholarships to students. The Cypriot side informed about eight scholarship programs for the 2025/26 academic year allocated for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic: one bachelor’s degree program and seven master’s degree programs.
link: https://24.kg/english/327484/
views: 177
Print
Related
More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools
Over 20,000 children enrolled in schools in Kyrgyzstan
Training Center of Finance Ministry renamed to Financial Academy
Voucher financing in Kyrgyzstan’s universities to be tested in 2025
All lyceums and gymnasiums in Bishkek stripped of their special status
10,000 grants for universities in Kyrgyzstan planned to be allocated in 2025
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
Exhibition of Russian universities to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions
Tunguch online school established in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27 Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington Kyrgyzstan signs agreements for $389 million in Washington
Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads Tashiev participates in meeting of Central Asian security service heads
Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA Cabinet Chairman discusses cooperation with Boeing, IBM, Starlink in USA
26 April, Saturday
15:41
President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature President Sadyr Japarov urges to protect nature
15:06
Botanical Garden in Bishkek being greened
14:37
Kyrgyzstani wanted internationally for 13 years detained
14:30
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
14:25
Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan