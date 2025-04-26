Cyprus provides scholarships to students from Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Albert Makhmetkulov met with the Ambassador of Cyprus to the Kyrgyz Republic Kypros Giorgallis at the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science, the main topic of discussion was the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education. The parties exchanged views on strengthening the partnership between universities of the two countries, academic mobility, and expanding joint educational programs.

Particular attention was paid to the issue of providing scholarships to students. The Cypriot side informed about eight scholarship programs for the 2025/26 academic year allocated for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic: one bachelor’s degree program and seven master’s degree programs.