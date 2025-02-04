Sadyr Japarov: China is a key trade and strategic partner

On the eve of his state visit to China, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of bilateral relations in an interview with Xinhua News Agency, calling China one of the main trade and investment partners of the republic. The website of the head of state says.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, in January-November 2024, trade between the countries reached $19,863 billion, and at year-end 2024 — $22,071 billion.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the increase in trade turnover was the result of the expansion of the work of border checkpoints.

Since March 1 last year, the Kyrgyz Republic transferred Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints to a 24-hour work mode, and the Chinese side increased their work to 14 hours a day.

The head of state paid special attention to the launch of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway on December 27, 2024, calling it a strategic project that will strengthen the role of the republic as a transit hub of Eurasia.

The road, in line with One Belt — One Road initiative, will connect China with the states of Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Expansion of cooperation and new initiatives

The President noted the opening of the third checkpoint Bedel and the construction of Barskoon — Uchturfan — Aksu highway, which will increase cargo flow. The project Two countries — Two Parks is also being implemented between Kashgar FEZ (PRC) and Naryn (Kyrgyzstan) to develop e-commerce.

In agriculture, the parties are coordinating protocols for the export of Kyrgyz organic products to China. An industrial park has already been built at Irkeshtam checkpoint for processing agricultural products.

Political dialogue and SCO

Sadyr Japarov highly praised the elevation of relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership following the Xi’an Summit in 2023 and expressed support for Chinese initiatives. He also expressed confidence that the upcoming SCO summit, under China’s chairmanship in 2025, will strengthen the organization’s role.

In February of this year, the head of state will visit China to participate in the opening of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin and hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is planned to sign a joint declaration and documents strengthening the partnership. The President noted China’s impressive achievements in the economy and technology, emphasizing the importance of Chinese experience for the modernization of Kyrgyzstan.