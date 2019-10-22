11:05
Bishkek Drama Theater receives two awards at festival in Kazakhstan

Actors of the Bishkek City Drama Theater named after A. Umuraliev received two awards at the 3rd International Theater Festival named after Zh. Khadzhiev, which took place on October 15-19 in Zhezkazgan (Kazakhstan). Press service of the theater reported.

They took the first place in the nomination «Best Acting Ensemble,» and Abdusalam kyzy Zhainagul was awarded the honorary prize «Best Supporting Role.»

The purpose of the festival is the development of theatrical art, strengthening of creative ties, discovery of new names in the theater world.

 The Bishkek Theater presented the work Sfortsando directed by Tatyana Zakharova for the audience and international critics.

The production with an intriguing title is based on the work of the famous French playwright Jean Anouilh «Orchestra.» The play was written in 1962.
