Universities of Cyprus provide 17 scholarships to Kyrgyzstanis

Universities of the Republic of Cyprus provide citizens of Kyrgyzstan with 17 scholarships for study for the 2024-2025 academic year. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Eleven of these scholarships are provided for obtaining bachelor’s degrees and 6 scholarships — for master’s degrees.

List of universities:

  • University of Cyprus — Master in Business Administration, one scholarship, covers up to 70 percent of tuition fees. The application deadline is March 31. More detailed information is available at the link;
  • Open University of Cyprus — master’s degree, one scholarship, covers 100 percent of tuition fees. More detailed information is available at the link;
  • Frederick University — bachelor’s degree, one scholarship, covers 100 percent of tuition fees, four scholarships — 50 percent of tuition fees; master’s degree, one scholarship — 100 percent of tuition fees; two scholarships — 50 percent of tuition fees. More detailed information is available at the link;
  • UCLAn Cyprus — bachelor’s degree, two scholarships, cover 50 percent of the tuition fee; three scholarships — 40 percent. More detailed information is available at the link;
  • University of Limassol — master’s degree, one scholarship, covers 100 percent of the tuition fee. More detailed information is available at the link;
  • American University of Beirut — Mediterraneo — bachelor’s degree, one scholarship, covers 100 percent of the tuition fee. More detailed information is available at the link.
