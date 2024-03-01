15:28
Lieutenant colonel of Criminal Investigation Department detained for extortion

An employee of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained for extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, on February 29, the SCNS, together with the Military Prosecutor’s Office, as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 343 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Extortion» in the amount of $20,000, caught the investigator of the 4th Directorate of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, police lieutenant colonel, as well as two citizens red-handed while receiving part of the extorted amount of $4,000.

It was found out that these persons extorted money for initiation of a criminal case on the fact of fraud and returning a car. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.
