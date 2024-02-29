Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will make a working trip to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from February 29 to March 2. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A trilateral meeting will take place between Akylbek Japarov, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR Ma Xingrui, and the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

A joint visit by the heads of delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and XUAR to Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is expected.

In addition, Akylbek Japarov will get acquainted with the activities of Naryn Free Economic Zone in Kashgar and visit a bonded warehouse in the Free Economic Zone of the city.

As part of the working trip, it is planned to hold bilateral and multilateral negotiations to promote trade and economic ties.