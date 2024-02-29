14:27
USD 89.43
EUR 96.69
RUB 0.97
English

Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov will make a working trip to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China from February 29 to March 2. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

A trilateral meeting will take place between Akylbek Japarov, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR Ma Xingrui, and the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

A joint visit by the heads of delegations of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and XUAR to Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is expected.

In addition, Akylbek Japarov will get acquainted with the activities of Naryn Free Economic Zone in Kashgar and visit a bonded warehouse in the Free Economic Zone of the city.

As part of the working trip, it is planned to hold bilateral and multilateral negotiations to promote trade and economic ties.
link: https://24.kg/english/287914/
views: 188
Print
Related
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
Checkpoints on border with China to be closed for three days
Official car of Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
Business entities to help each other in promoting products to Chinese market
Chinese company to build waste incineration plant in Bishkek
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on January 1
More than 100 people killed in earthquake in northwest China
Popular
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
29 February, Thursday
14:24
President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region President launches construction of car manufacturing pl...
13:09
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China
13:03
UN General Assembly declares 2027 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism
12:31
Draft of new Family Code of Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion
12:22
Report of bomb in Lebedinovka school not confirmed