Ex-head of Jalal-Abad temporary detention facility detained

Employees of a temporary detention center, for monetary compensation, created favorable conditions for members of an organized crime group, who moved freely, entered all the cells and, by beating the defendants, extorted large sums of money from them. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, members of the organized crime group forced the prisoners to call relatives and friends with a request to transfer money to electronic wallets.

«It was established that in 2023, members of the organized crime group, using the mentioned above scheme, received 6,500 million soms from the temporary detention center prisoners, which were then transferred to the cash pool,» the statement says.

As part of the investigation, the former head of the temporary detention center of the Jalal-Abad Department of Internal Affairs was detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. Members of the organized crime group, the organizers of this criminal scheme, were also detained.
