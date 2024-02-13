16:02
$11.45 million to be spent on improvement of primary health care

The Cabinet of Minister of Kyrgyzstan approved grant agreements on the project Additional Financing for the Program to Improve the Quality of Primary Health Care. The Ministry of Finance reported.

The project is financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association for a total of $11.45 million.

«The goal of the project is additional funding to create and strengthen key elements of the health care system by improving the quality of primary health care in Kyrgyzstan. It will also help finance costs associated with strengthening the diagnostic and treatment capacity of primary health care organizations,» the ministry commented.
