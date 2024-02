The national team of Qatar became champion of the Asian Cup. Social media pages of the tournament report.

In the final Qataris defeated the national team of Jordan with a score 3:1.

The national team of Qatar won the Asian Cup for the second time. The team became champion at the last tournament in 2019.

Recall, the national team of Kyrgyzstan did not get out of the group at the Asian Cup in Qatar, taking the last place in it. It lost to Saudi Arabia (0:2) and Thailand (0:2), and played a draw with the team of Oman (1:1).