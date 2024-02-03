17:50
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey

Two resuscitation doctors from Golcuk Hospital arrived in Bishkek from Turkey today, February 3. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Doctors Etem Ozturk and Engin Çetin, together with the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, examined the victims, studied treatment tactics and prescriptions for the patients, and also held a consultation following the results.

Dr. Etem Ozturk noted that the condition of two patients is serious. But they are conscious, react and answer questions. He said that their treatment would be long, so it would be more effective to undergo it in a specialized hospital where conditions for patients with severe burns are created. The third patient is in stable condition.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the arrival of foreign doctors was organized on behalf of the President Sadyr Japarov and in agreement with the Ministry of Health of Turkey. As a result of the consultation, it was decided to transport the two victims to a specialized clinic in Turkey.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.
