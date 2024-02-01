Computed tomography center opened in Toktogul district

A computed tomography center was opened at the General Medical Practice Center of Toktogul district. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The center was overhauled by a private partner and a modern computer tomograph from Neusoft Medical Systems with the latest medical equipment was installed. The cost of the service will be lower than in private clinics. The investments amounted to $5 million, the project will be implemented over 15 years with the participation of an investor.

The ministry added that this is the sixth center opened within the framework of the public-private partnership project «Installation of computed tomography machines in healthcare organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Previously, five such centers were opened and put into operation: in the Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Center and the Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bishkek, in the General Medical Practice Centers in Balykchi, Kadamdzhai and Uzgen districts.