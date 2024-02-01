11:45
USD 89.32
EUR 96.64
RUB 1.00
English

Computed tomography center opened in Toktogul district

A computed tomography center was opened at the General Medical Practice Center of Toktogul district. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The center was overhauled by a private partner and a modern computer tomograph from Neusoft Medical Systems with the latest medical equipment was installed. The cost of the service will be lower than in private clinics. The investments amounted to $5 million, the project will be implemented over 15 years with the participation of an investor.

The ministry added that this is the sixth center opened within the framework of the public-private partnership project «Installation of computed tomography machines in healthcare organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Previously, five such centers were opened and put into operation: in the Republican Treatment and Diagnostic Center and the Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bishkek, in the General Medical Practice Centers in Balykchi, Kadamdzhai and Uzgen districts.
link: https://24.kg/english/285565/
views: 167
Print
Related
Computed tomography center opened in Uzgen district
New polyclinics will be built in Kyrgyzstan - President Sadyr Japarov
Bishkek needs three times more ambulance teams than it has
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
Heath Ministry promises free kidney transplantation to 50 Kyrgyzstanis
High rate of anemia in children registered in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of General Medical Practice Center building completed in Uch-Korgon
13,000 Kyrgyzstanis provided with prosthetic and orthopedic products in 2023
Forty ambulance teams to work in Bishkek on December 31
Patient dies in Bishkek polyclinic after taking medicine
Popular
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
1 February, Thursday
11:41
Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan Traffic accident involving 26 cars occurs in Kazakhstan
11:33
Head of Torture Prevention Center meets with detained journalists
11:18
994 Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia refuse extradition to homeland
10:49
Kyrgyzstan to make contribution to UN OHCHR budget for the first time since 2011
10:10
Kyrgyzstan may start issuing passports with new flag from May
31 January, Wednesday
17:48
Military helicopter crash: Specialists start black box decoding
17:38
Delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan