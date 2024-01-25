Parliament deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emil Zhamgyrchiev was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported.

The deputy will be held in custody until February 26. An investigator from the Main Investigative Department of the SCNS filed a petition with the court.

The deputy commission gave consent to prosecution of Emil Zhamgyrchiev.

The deputy came to the SCNS, where he was interrogated as a suspect and other investigative actions were carried out; he was obliged to appear before the investigative authorities and was released.

The Chairman of the SCNS stated that he «was not going to imprison him.» «Let him come, don’t hide, we won’t place him in prison. And the fact that he met with crime boss Salim Abduvaliev is a disgrace, he wanted to get his support,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.