New Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan appointed

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev received copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Latif Seyfaddin oglu Gandilov. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his new post.

They exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, expansion of the legal framework, schedule of contacts at high and highest levels, as well as interaction within the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Latif Seyfaddin oglu Gandilov informed about consent of the Azerbaijani side with the establishment of a joint investment fund and placement of its headquarters in Bishkek.

The parties also agreed to hold cultural events in Bishkek and Baku.

At the end of October, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Hidayat Orujov completed his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan. He has worked in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2012.