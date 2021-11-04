19:20
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

New Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan appointed

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev received copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Latif Seyfaddin oglu Gandilov. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his new post.

They exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, expansion of the legal framework, schedule of contacts at high and highest levels, as well as interaction within the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States.

Latif Seyfaddin oglu Gandilov informed about consent of the Azerbaijani side with the establishment of a joint investment fund and placement of its headquarters in Bishkek.

The parties also agreed to hold cultural events in Bishkek and Baku.

At the end of October, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Hidayat Orujov completed his diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan. He has worked in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2012.
link: https://24.kg/english/212705/
views: 163
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan asks to allow entry of Kyrgyzstanis into country
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
Dinara Kemelova appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Vietnam
Miroslav Niyazov relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Ambassador of Germany
Mirlan Arstanbaev becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Australia
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to create joint investment fund
President appoints new Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan and Israel
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
18:00
New Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan appointed New Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan appointed
17:23
Tax Service and Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
16:55
USAID provides $2.8 million for COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Kyrgyzstan
16:32
Head of Uzbekistan approves creation of Development Fund with Kyrgyzstan
15:38
4-year-old girl dies in fire in sewing workshop in Bishkek