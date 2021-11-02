Suspect in possession of drugs detained in Bishkek

A suspect in drug possession was detained in Bishkek. Department of the Patrol Police Service of Bishkek reported.

While patrolling the city, the patrol police stopped a Honda Sonata car at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Frunze Streets for violation of the traffic rules. The driver was a 23-year-old citizen. They found a gun of an unknown brand and a bag with a matchbox, which contained a dark substance with a specific smell of hemp, in the trunk of the car. The man was taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek for further investigation.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under article 268 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.