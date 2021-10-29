Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan in November

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of TurkeyMustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation and implementation of significant projects. At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state stressed that Turkey is not only a strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan, but also a fraternal country, adding that the parties continue the best traditions of interstate relations that were laid down 30 years ago.

He expressed hope that the Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres will reach a new level.

Sadyr Japarov said that the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States will be held in Istanbul in November.

There he plans to meet with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In turn, Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu conveyed warm greetings from the President of Turkey to Sadyr Japarov and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the 30th anniversary of independence. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu expressed high interest of Turkish investors in cooperation and readiness to implement projects in Kyrgyzstan.