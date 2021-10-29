19:20
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan in November

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of TurkeyMustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation and implementation of significant projects. At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state stressed that Turkey is not only a strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan, but also a fraternal country, adding that the parties continue the best traditions of interstate relations that were laid down 30 years ago.

He expressed hope that the Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres will reach a new level.

Sadyr Japarov said that the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States will be held in Istanbul in November.

There he plans to meet with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In turn, Mustafa Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu conveyed warm greetings from the President of Turkey to Sadyr Japarov and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the 30th anniversary of independence. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu expressed high interest of Turkish investors in cooperation and readiness to implement projects in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/212197/
views: 47
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to expel ambassadors of 10 countries from Turkey
Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia - Kamchybek Tashiev
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
18-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey for motor boats and training of divers
Kyrgyzstan to implement infrastructure projects with Turkish company
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed
Orhan Inandi files application to renounce Turkish citizenship
Trial of Orhan Inandi begins in capital of Turkey
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
19:08
Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan in November Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Er...
16:11
Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:04
Half of Kyrgyzstan's population assesses relations with Russia as good
15:40
Border conflict in Batken: Stories of eyewitness evacuated from conflict zone
14:01
Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan