12:31
USD 84.79
EUR 98.78
RUB 1.21
English

COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three

At least five provinces of China will begin vaccinating children from 3 to 11 years old against the coronavirus. Associated Press News reports.

It is noted that 76 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in the PRC, and the authorities adhere to a policy of zero tolerance for outbreaks of the disease.

«China becomes one of the few countries in the world that starts vaccinating children at such an early age against the virus. Cuba, for example, has launched a vaccination campaign for children as young as two years old. The United States and many European countries allow COVID-19 vaccination of children over 12 years old,» the media outlet reports.

In June, the PRC approved two vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac — for children aged 3 to 17, but only children at the age of 12 and older are currently vaccinated in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/211654/
views: 73
Print
Related
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
COVID-19: Medical workers tell about vaccination of children in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination
New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
China gives Kyrgyzstan six-year external debt standstill
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
COVID-19: Only 18 percent of people subject to vaccination receive two doses
Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
Popular
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base
26 October, Tuesday
12:18
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young...
12:05
Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to expel ambassadors of 10 countries from Turkey
11:58
Authorities look for investors to build sports complex with wrestling rooms
11:26
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 31 international observers
11:14
Blogger Gulzat Mamytbek detained in Bishkek