COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three

At least five provinces of China will begin vaccinating children from 3 to 11 years old against the coronavirus. Associated Press News reports.

It is noted that 76 percent of the population is fully vaccinated in the PRC, and the authorities adhere to a policy of zero tolerance for outbreaks of the disease.

«China becomes one of the few countries in the world that starts vaccinating children at such an early age against the virus. Cuba, for example, has launched a vaccination campaign for children as young as two years old. The United States and many European countries allow COVID-19 vaccination of children over 12 years old,» the media outlet reports.

In June, the PRC approved two vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac — for children aged 3 to 17, but only children at the age of 12 and older are currently vaccinated in the country.