Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes

Non-governmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan are overly politicized. The President of the country announced at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

Sadyr Japarov believes that government agencies should work with NGOs in partnership for the development of the country.

«More than 17,000 non-governmental organizations are registered in Kyrgyzstan. But sometimes we notice their excessive politicization. We see some of the problems of politics and security in this area. Therefore, I supported the law on NGOs. We need to work in partnership with non-governmental organizations and civil society. We will talk within the framework of the law with those, who will pose a threat to the statehood and national security of the country,» the president warned.
