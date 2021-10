Another new deputy came to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Almaz Zhutanov gave up his seat.

The next candidate on the list from Onuguu-Progress party, Arslanbek Razhabpaev, came to the Parliament instead of him.

There is little information about him in open sources. It is known that in 2020 he re-registered his limited liability company under the name «Kyrgyz Oligarh».