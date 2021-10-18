U23 football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team from Vietnam

U23 team of Kyrgyzstan played with a team of Vietnam yesterday in the UAE. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

Kyrgyzstanis lost with a score 0-3.

The Olympic team under the leadership of Nurbek Zholdoshov is preparing for the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The national team consists of 24 players. Training of the team in Dubai will last until October 20. Qualifiers for the Asian Cup will take place from October 21 to November 1 in the Emirate of Fujairah (UAE).

According to the results of the draw, Kyrgyzstan got into group E, where it will compete with the UAE, India and Oman.