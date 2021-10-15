15:36
Three kilograms of hashish found in one of Bishkek stores

Three kilograms of hashish were found in one of the stores in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, employees of the State Agency on Drug Control conducted a search at the trade outlet. They found drugs in a box with apples. It was found out that the owner of the store received the substance from her brother.

Law enforcement officers detained a 22-year-old suspect, who admitted that the drugs belonged to him. The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center.
