Days of Russian Cinema held in Osh city

The Days of Russian Cinema started in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The program of the event includes screening of four new Russian full-length films: «Fire», «Back to the Sarmatians», «Silver Skates», «Podolsk Cadets». The films are screened from October 14 to October 17 at Kinobox Semetei cinema.

«The event is being held on the hospitable land of Osh for the third time and is always very popular among the residents of the city. The Days of Russian Cinema once again confirm their status as an important platform for regular direct communication between filmmakers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as everyone who is interested in one of the most important arts,» Venera Ryskulova, Vice Mayor of Osh, said.