13:20
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyzstan has no plans to purchase Sputnik V vaccine yet

Kyrgyzstan will not purchase Sputnik V vaccine yet. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there are currently enough other vaccines in the country: AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac. In addition, delivery of Pfizer is expected in October.

Gulbara Ishenapysova reminded that earlier Kyrgyzstan purchased the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. The funds were allocated from the republican budget. «But then the Russian Federation itself had a shortage of vaccines. It was hard to conclude contracts for 5,000-10,000 doses. Money from the budget was spent on the delivery of such small batches,» she said.

The director of center added that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than the Russian Sputnik V. «In addition, the PRC immediately provided the requested volume, made a discount on transportation,» she told.

Gulbara Ishenapysova stressed that Kyrgyzstan also expects the supply of vaccines under COVAX.
link: https://24.kg/english/210190/
views: 209
Print
Related
New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Russia launches production of AstraZeneca vaccine for export
Delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kyrgyzstan expected in October
WHO suspends process of approval of Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Kyrgyzstan receives 150,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine
Turkey to donate 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
Germany to allocate 110,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan
Over 25,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
13:04
Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, decent life for the poor Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, d...
12:57
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed
12:29
Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers
12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
11:53
Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits