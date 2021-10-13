Kyrgyzstan has no plans to purchase Sputnik V vaccine yet

Kyrgyzstan will not purchase Sputnik V vaccine yet. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, Gulbara Ishenapysova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, there are currently enough other vaccines in the country: AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac. In addition, delivery of Pfizer is expected in October.

Gulbara Ishenapysova reminded that earlier Kyrgyzstan purchased the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. The funds were allocated from the republican budget. «But then the Russian Federation itself had a shortage of vaccines. It was hard to conclude contracts for 5,000-10,000 doses. Money from the budget was spent on the delivery of such small batches,» she said.

The director of center added that the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than the Russian Sputnik V. «In addition, the PRC immediately provided the requested volume, made a discount on transportation,» she told.

Gulbara Ishenapysova stressed that Kyrgyzstan also expects the supply of vaccines under COVAX.