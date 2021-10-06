Resident of Alamedin district detained with 3 kilograms of opium

A suspect in the distribution of drugs was detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A 39-year-old man was detained in one of the private hotels in Alamedin districts while selling drugs. More than 3 kilograms of opium was found and seized from his backpack.

The suspect was placed in a pre-trial detention center. Law enforcers identify two other citizens involved in the crime.