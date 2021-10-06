10:55, 06 October 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
Resident of Alamedin district detained with 3 kilograms of opium
A suspect in the distribution of drugs was detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
A 39-year-old man was detained in one of the private hotels in Alamedin districts while selling drugs. More than 3 kilograms of opium was found and seized from his backpack.
The suspect was placed in a pre-trial detention center. Law enforcers identify two other citizens involved in the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/209454/
