Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Culture of Kazakhstan

Days of Culture of Kazakhstan will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A gala concert of masters of arts of Kazakhstan, Days of Kazakhstani cinema, an exhibition of paintings with archaeological artifacts of the neighboring country, an ethnic folklore concert and an opera «Abai» will take place.

More than 300 famous cultural figures will come from Kazakhstan. People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, People’s Artist of the USSR Alibek Dnishev, People’s Artists of the Republic of Kazakhstan Altynbek Korozbaev, Makpal Zhunusova and Nurzhamal Usenbaeva, Honored Art Workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurkanat Zhakypbai, Seken Turusbek and Dzhumabai Shashtayuly and Adil Akhmetov, the Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Astana Ballet Theater, dombrist ensemble, Arlan Theater of National Traditions, Turan Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble, MuzArt pop group, and other famous cultural figures., the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the Astana Ballet Theater, the Dombra Ensemble, the Arlan National Traditions Theater, the Turan folklore and ethnographic ensemble, the MuzArt pop group, as well as other famous cultural figures will take part in the concert.

The events will be held at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov, the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev, the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.

A number of bilateral meetings will be held within the framework of the Days of Culture, the ministry said.