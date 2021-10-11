Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai and the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev within the framework of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz theater reported.

Within the framework of cooperation, it is planned to create joint projects by attracting directors, artists, conductors, opera and ballet soloists, as well as to organize tours, concerts showing the best performances of the repertoires.