18:20
USD 84.80
EUR 97.98
RUB 1.18
English

Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai and the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev within the framework of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz theater reported.

Within the framework of cooperation, it is planned to create joint projects by attracting directors, artists, conductors, opera and ballet soloists, as well as to organize tours, concerts showing the best performances of the repertoires.
link: https://24.kg/english/209967/
views: 165
Print
Related
Truckers protest against diesel fuel shortage in Kazakhstan
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek
Awards for strengthening friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan presented
Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Culture of Kazakhstan
Manas National Theater to open in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan evacuates 41 people from Afghanistan, including Kyrgyzstani
Ulukbek Maripov proposes to hold Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan meets with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kyrgyzstan asks to lift restrictions for citizens when entering Kazakhstan
Popular
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
Russian artist immortalizes Kyrgyz doctors died in battle against COVID-19 Russian artist immortalizes Kyrgyz doctors died in battle against COVID-19
Not a single object privatized in Kyrgyzstan for five years Not a single object privatized in Kyrgyzstan for five years
Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Two children left without parents returned from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
11 October, Monday
16:54
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for ener...
16:25
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 237.8 million people globally
16:10
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
15:50
Six leaders of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyzyl-Kiya
15:43
COVID-19: Number of patients decreases, but infection rate grows