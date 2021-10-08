Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended a gala concert on the occasion of official opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

The concert included performances of the masters of arts of two countries, including People’s Artist of the USSR Alibek Dnishev, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Altynbek Korazbaev, Makpal Zhunusova, Nurzhamal Usenbaeva, the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai, the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Astana Ballet Theater, ensemble of dombra players, Arlan national traditions theater, folklore and ethnographic ensemble Turan, MuzArt pop group.

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan are held in Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8. The Days of Kazakhstani cinema, an exhibition of paintings with archaeological artifacts of the neighboring country, an ethnic folklore concert and Abai opera will also take place.