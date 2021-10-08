10:32
USD 84.79
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.17
English

Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended a gala concert on the occasion of official opening of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

The concert included performances of the masters of arts of two countries, including People’s Artist of the USSR Alibek Dnishev, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbaeva, People’s Artists of Kazakhstan Altynbek Korazbaev, Makpal Zhunusova, Nurzhamal Usenbaeva, the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai, the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments, Astana Ballet Theater, ensemble of dombra players, Arlan national traditions theater, folklore and ethnographic ensemble Turan, MuzArt pop group.

The Days of Culture of Kazakhstan are held in Kyrgyzstan on October 7-8. The Days of Kazakhstani cinema, an exhibition of paintings with archaeological artifacts of the neighboring country, an ethnic folklore concert and Abai opera will also take place.
link: https://24.kg/english/209724/
views: 129
Print
Related
Awards for strengthening friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan presented
Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Culture of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan evacuates 41 people from Afghanistan, including Kyrgyzstani
Ulukbek Maripov proposes to hold Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan meets with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kyrgyzstan asks to lift restrictions for citizens when entering Kazakhstan
Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to head of Kazakhstan
Over 66 people injured in explosion at ammunition depot in Taraz
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create industrial hubs at border
Popular
Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified Information about negotiations of Kyrgyz officials with Centerra Gold classified
Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work Lawyer comments on absence of reports on Kumtor’s work
Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in October
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
8 October, Friday
10:13
1,143 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 166 - in serious condition 1,143 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 166 -...
10:07
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:00
84 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 179,120 in total
09:55
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place at World Championship
09:43
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek
7 October, Thursday
18:32
Awards for strengthening friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan presented
17:53
Not a single object privatized in Kyrgyzstan for five years