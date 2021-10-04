17:44
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

China gives Kyrgyzstan six-year external debt standstill

China agreed to give Kyrgyzstan a standstill on debt repayments for six years. The draft agreement with the PRC was considered at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security today.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ruslan Tatikov, China will provide a standstill on payments for six years, the first year is preferential.

«We had to pay interest on loans in the amount of $88 million this year. In connection with the pandemic, we reached out to China through the Paris Club. China agreed to defer $51.1 million. Interest rates are stipulated, we will repay $3.8 million over six years,» Ruslan Tatikov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to use $51.1 million for the purchase of electricity, restoration of Batken and social projects.

He noted that the debt of Kyrgyzstan to the Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) of China is $1.7 billion to date.
link: https://24.kg/english/209243/
views: 139
Print
Related
Citizen of China detained in Bishkek for crime committed in Kazakhstan
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed
PCR - Kyrgyzstan relations maintain the momentum of sustainable development
Chinese citizen asks Prosecutor General to take action against ex-husband
Consuls General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou and Dubai replaced
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China
China to donate 1,500 tonnes of wheat to Kyrgyzstan
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
EAEU introduces anti-dumping duty on aluminum cookware from China
Popular
Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company Sadyr Japarov transfers his house to State Mortgage Company
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine COVID-19: Medical workers tell why Kyrgyzstanis can't get Sinovac vaccine
More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan More than 100 fake vaccination certificates issued in Kyrgyzstan
4 October, Monday
17:35
Kyrgyzstani wounded from pistol in Moscow Kyrgyzstani wounded from pistol in Moscow
16:52
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with 164 out of 193 countries
16:34
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins first fight at World Wrestling Championship
16:26
China gives Kyrgyzstan six-year external debt standstill
16:01
Wrestler Ernazar Akmataliev wins first fight at World Championship