Valentina Shevchenko tells about “Bruised” film

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko has posted photos from her interview about «Bruised» film on her social media pages.

«Had a wonderful day in Los Angeles doing several interviews for the premiere of «Bruised,» the athlete wrote.

«Bruised» film is the directorial debut of a Hollywood actress, Oscar winner Halle Berry. The actress also played the main part in it. «Bruised» tells the story of a single mother, Jackie, who abandoned her son to pursue a career in MMA. Having failed, Jackie returns to her son, but she is threatened with deprivation of parental rights. The woman will have to go back to the ring in order to collect the necessary money and secure the future for herself and the child.

Valentina Shevchenko played the role of Halle Berry’s main rival. Netflix bought the film for $20 million. Its release date on Netflix is ​​November 24, 2021.