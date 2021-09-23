16:44
State Language Day: Aisuluu Tynybekova addresses Kyrgyzstanis

Olympic medalist Aisuluu Tynybekova called on compatriots to develop the Kyrgyz language. Her congratulatory message on the State Language Day, which the athlete posted on her Facebook page, says.

«The history of the Kyrgyz language is the history of our people. The language issue is one of the main priorities of our state to date,» the athlete wrote.

Aisuluu Tynybekova encourages everyone to speak and develop the Kyrgyz language. «Speaking your native language is a sign of respect for your ancestors and your people,» she added.

The post is accompanied by pictures from a new photo shoot of the silver medalist of the Tokyo Games. The athlete posed in national dress.
