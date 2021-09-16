17:29
Ministry of Education plans to create Electronic School platform

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan announced a tender for development of a general education platform «Electronic School» based on «Smart School» automated information system. The public procurement portal says.

According to it, the ministry plans to spend 8,923,350 soms on these purposes.

As the work specification says, the platform is to be created with the aim of providing a state educational electronic platform for secondary education; digitalization of primary general and secondary general education; all documents and reports in schools in electronic format; professional development of school teachers.

The ministry believes that the «Electronic School» will allow citizens to get education, if they cannot do it in the traditional mode, and upon successful completion of their education, they will receive a certificate of basic general education and a certificate of secondary general education. In addition, parents will be able to get acquainted with the child’s progress and attendance in real time.
