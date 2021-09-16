12:52
Smuggled fuel and energy drinks seized in Batken region

Border guards prevented smuggling of fuel and energy drinks in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

On September 16, a border patrol unit detained a Hyundai-Porter truck driven by a 36-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kozhom-Bulak area, who was trying to smuggle more than 2,000 cans of Jaguar energy drink from Tajikistan into Kyrgyzstan.

On the same day, another border patrol unit detained citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Mazar area, who were trying to smuggle 240 liters of fuel and lubricants in gas cans into the territory of Tajikistan.

The detainees and the cargo were handed over to law enforcement officers.
