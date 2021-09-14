11:07
Threat of decline in education coverage still urgent in Kyrgyzstan

Threat of a decline in education coverage remains urgent in Kyrgyzstan. The Education Development Program for 2021-2040 says.

«The National Statistical Committee names disability, material difficulties in the family, the need to work, family circumstances as the reasons for not going to school. The physical absence of parents near their children also jeopardizes the child’s school attendance. According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), 12 percent of children in the country have at least one parent abroad (as labor migrants),» the document says.

«The gap between high and low income populations is widening in both developed and developing countries. The poverty level in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 increased to 31 percent, which is 11 percent more than in 2019. A targeted policy to respond to this problem should increase access to education for different categories (including children with disabilities, from vulnerable families), especially access to quality education in general,» the authors of the program note.

They also name possible risks that can affect the achievement of the goals and objectives in the field of education: a decrease in economic growth and investment inflows, emergence of a budget deficit, political instability, natural disasters, corruption, possible radicalization of society, which can lead, among other things, to interfaith contradictions and decline in coverage by education.
