Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of Stabilization Fund

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on establishment of a Stabilization Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic. The presidential press service reported.

«In order to ensure stable social and economic development of the country, finance urgent measures and reduce the dependence of the economy on the impact of unfavorable external factors, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to create the Stabilization Fund, providing for the accumulation of a reserve to cover the two-month need for financing protected expenditure items of the republican budget; to submit drafts of normative legal acts necessary for implementation of this decree to the Parliament for consideration,» the document says.
