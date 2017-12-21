Duishenbek Zilaliev resigns because of criminal case on bomb hoax

Chairman of the State Property Management Fund Duishenbek Zilaliev resigned. This was reported by Makhabat Mansurova, press secretary of the Fund.

«Wherever I work, I has been always trying to work honestly and with full dedication. But, as is known, recently I became a figurant of a not quite understandable criminal case on a bomb hoax. This fact caused a huge resonance in society, and media began a mass hysteria about this and harassment against me. These circumstances, of course, have damaged my honor and dignity and, more importantly, cast a shadow on the government of the Kyrgyz Republic ,» Duishenbek Zilaliev said.

«I have no right to put the government and the prime minister under attack. In the circumstances, I think it is only right decision to resign before the end of the proceedings in this criminal case,» he added.

Recall, the head of the Fund for the Management of State Property Duishenbek Zilaliev was summoned for questioning to the State National Security Committee within the framework of the criminal case initiated.

Deputy chairman Bakyt Murataliev will act as the deputy head of the Fund for the Management of State Property.