New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched a new Razzakov substation in Leilek district of Batken region and took part in an event on the occasion of completion of construction of a new Razzakov — Arka overhead power transmission line and reconstruction of Arka substation. Presidential press service reported.

Operation of these facilities will contribute to region’s complete energy independence from neighboring countries.

The construction of the new 110 kilovolt Razzakov — Arka overhead power transmission line with a length of 51 kilometers, new 110/35/10 kilovolt Razzakov substation and the reconstruction of the existing 110/35/6 kilovolt Arka substation have been completed within the framework of the project «Improving the power supply of Arka massif in Batken region.»

The head of state noted the great importance of the energy sector for Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, one of the strategic goals is to ensure energy independence and security, as well as uninterrupted supply of electricity to the population of the country and the economy. According to him, energy is an industry of strategic importance for the economic development of any country.

«Batken region will gain full energy independence. Energy independence will improve the socio-economic situation in this region and will contribute to an increase in the standard of living of its population. It is known that electricity is supplied to Batken region through the energy systems of neighboring countries. This, unfortunately, caused inconvenience to people. All this is over now. Ensuring energy independence of the region also contributed to strengthening the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Sadyr Japarov said and thanked the development partner Islamic Development Bank for supporting the project.