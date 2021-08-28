10:15
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov launched a new Razzakov substation in Leilek district of Batken region and took part in an event on the occasion of completion of construction of a new Razzakov — Arka overhead power transmission line and reconstruction of Arka substation. Presidential press service reported.

Operation of these facilities will contribute to region’s complete energy independence from neighboring countries.

The construction of the new 110 kilovolt Razzakov — Arka overhead power transmission line with a length of 51 kilometers, new 110/35/10 kilovolt Razzakov substation and the reconstruction of the existing 110/35/6 kilovolt Arka substation have been completed within the framework of the project «Improving the power supply of Arka massif in Batken region.»

The head of state noted the great importance of the energy sector for Kyrgyzstan. Therefore, one of the strategic goals is to ensure energy independence and security, as well as uninterrupted supply of electricity to the population of the country and the economy. According to him, energy is an industry of strategic importance for the economic development of any country.

«Batken region will gain full energy independence. Energy independence will improve the socio-economic situation in this region and will contribute to an increase in the standard of living of its population. It is known that electricity is supplied to Batken region through the energy systems of neighboring countries. This, unfortunately, caused inconvenience to people. All this is over now. Ensuring energy independence of the region also contributed to strengthening the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Sadyr Japarov said and thanked the development partner Islamic Development Bank for supporting the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/205472/
views: 59
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry
Bill on special status of Batken region adopted in three readings
School destroyed during border conflict in Maksat village restored
Reconstruction of social facilities in Batken has to be completed by September 1
Reconstruction of villages: Officials leave for Batken region
Man tries to sell almost two tonnes of sulfuric acid in Batken region
Veterans-peacekeepers provide residents of border district in Batken with water
Russia ready to help Kyrgyzstan restore social facilities in Batken region
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with residents of Ak-Sai
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021 Kyrgyzstan to host CSTO military exercises Rubezh-2021
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
28 August, Saturday
10:15
Travel blogger shows 10 most beautiful mountain lakes in Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger shows 10 most beautiful mountain lakes i...
10:03
New Razzakov substation launched in Batken region
09:47
China renders assistance to conflict-affected schools in Batken region
09:27
Clean-up takes place in Osh city
09:14
Volume of mutual trade in EAEU grows by almost 32 percent
27 August, Friday
18:10
Ala-kachuu: Only 8 out of 59 facts being investigated
17:53
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
17:44
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry
17:10
Kyrgyzstan to get 540,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine
16:57
Turnover of cafes and restaurants drops by 40 percent due to pandemic