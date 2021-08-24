17:22
USD 84.58
EUR 99.22
RUB 1.14
English

China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

China reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July. Reuters reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China.

The relevant ministry of China announced that the spread of infection throughout the republic was curbed and noted that the current outbreak of COVID-19, which began at the end of July, will soon be completely stopped.

According to the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China, several employees of the airport in the city of Nanjing in eastern China became infected with the Delta strain of the coronavirus on July 20. After that, more than a thousand people were diagnosed with the virus. The outbreak prompted local authorities to introduce tough measures to combat the epidemic across the country.

As WHO notes, the part of the population that did not have time to get vaccinated is more affected in regions with a high percentage of infection with the Delta variant.
link: https://24.kg/english/204986/
views: 25
Print
Related
Unvaccinated people get infected with coronavirus in 99 percent of cases
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 212.4 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,276 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 444 - in serious condition
199 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 174,347 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
3,534 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 489 - in serious condition
Popular
Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Member of international terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS recruiter detained in Kyrgyzstan
24 August, Tuesday
17:14
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases China reports no new local COVID-19 cases
16:58
Famous actress Meryem Uzerli to visit Bishkek
16:38
Investigation into death of Azimzhan Askarov to be resumed
16:27
Salaries of servicemen of Internal Troops to be increased from October 1
16:02
Passage through Too-Ashuu pass to be closed due to repairs