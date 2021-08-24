China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

China reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July. Reuters reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China.

The relevant ministry of China announced that the spread of infection throughout the republic was curbed and noted that the current outbreak of COVID-19, which began at the end of July, will soon be completely stopped.

According to the Ministry of Health of the People’s Republic of China, several employees of the airport in the city of Nanjing in eastern China became infected with the Delta strain of the coronavirus on July 20. After that, more than a thousand people were diagnosed with the virus. The outbreak prompted local authorities to introduce tough measures to combat the epidemic across the country.

As WHO notes, the part of the population that did not have time to get vaccinated is more affected in regions with a high percentage of infection with the Delta variant.