Kyrgyzstani wins silver at World Junior Wrestling Championship

Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy won a silver medal in the weight category up to 55 kilograms at the World Junior Wrestling Championship, which takes place in Ufa city (Russia).

In the final, she met with Alesya Getmanova from Belarus and lost the fight — 7: 6.

Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy defeated Anastasia Yandushkina in the semifinals — 5: 0.

Another athlete from Kyrgyzstan Aizhan Sabyrbek kyzy will compete for bronze today.

Nurzat Nurtaeva and Sezim Zhumanazarova also have chances to take the third places.

Muhammad Abdullaev won a bronze medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament within the World Junior Championship in the weight category up to 79 kilograms.