China ready to invest in production of UAV in Kyrgyzstan

A Chinese company could become one of the investors ready to invest in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the State Property Management Fund has been working on the investment project for several months. By the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, a joint-stock company is being created with one hundred percent participation of the state. The charter of the new JSC is being developed.

«Most likely, the enterprise will produce civil unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. We are currently considering several options that could be used. But we have not yet decided exactly. This production requires about 5 hectares of land. Presumably, the enterprise will be located on the outskirts of Bishkek,» Meder Mashiev said.

«There is no feasibility study for production yet, but the Chinese side has standard designs for such plants. I cannot name the volume of investments yet. Perhaps, it is several million or tens of millions of dollars. In any case, there is an investor who is ready to invest in this project. We will create Shumkar JSC, and then we will sit down with them at the negotiating table and decide on the format of cooperation. There were preliminary negotiations. The investor is ready to implement the project. Perhaps, they will create a subsidiary company in Kyrgyzstan for this,» he concluded.