Delivery of next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine postponed

Delivery of 226,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan has been postponed. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the flight was canceled due to an aircraft breakdown. The vaccine should have been received today.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is 70.4 percent effective. There have been many publications about such a side effect as development of thrombosis. After analyzing the messages, clinical guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of such complications have been developed.

According to official statistics, 113,800 people have completed the full course of vaccination. The number of vaccinated with the first dose is 400,300. There are more than 1 million doses of vaccines left. This is mainly the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.