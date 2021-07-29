16:36
USD 84.67
EUR 100.10
RUB 1.15
English

Delivery of next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine postponed

Delivery of 226,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan has been postponed. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the flight was canceled due to an aircraft breakdown. The vaccine should have been received today.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is 70.4 percent effective. There have been many publications about such a side effect as development of thrombosis. After analyzing the messages, clinical guidelines for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of such complications have been developed.

According to official statistics, 113,800 people have completed the full course of vaccination. The number of vaccinated with the first dose is 400,300. There are more than 1 million doses of vaccines left. This is mainly the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
link: https://24.kg/english/202570/
views: 108
Print
Related
Expert tells about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines available in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine?
COVID-19 vaccine: Kyrgyzstan does not refuse Moderna
Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan
226,000 doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names vaccines that passed state registration
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Third wave of COVID-19: 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
29 July, Thursday
16:22
New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed New head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek appointed
15:55
Delivery of next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine postponed
15:29
National Commission on State Language and Language Policy established
15:18
Russia promises Tajikistan gratuitous arms supplies
14:23
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit 40 more kilometers of state border