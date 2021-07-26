16:19
USD 84.23
EUR 99.16
RUB 1.14
English

President Sadyr Japarov visits Altyn jewelry factory

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Altyn Kyrgyz jewelry factory. Press service of the head of state reported.

A new enterprise Kyrgyzaltyn Yuvelirprom enterprise was created on its basis within the framework of public-private partnership mechanism. The project participants are Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and Altyn Kyrgyz jewelry factory LLC.

The head of state got acquainted with the technological process, inspected production facilities, as well as chain knitting, mechanical foundry equipment and a robotic printer for prototyping jewelry models.

The President was told that the new enterprise is aimed at restoring the domestic production of jewelry, modernizing the production base, reconstructing existing jewelry factories and sales network, as well as creating a favorable environment for business development.

In addition, the project is aimed at updating the wholesale and retail network for the sale of domestically produced jewelry both domestically and abroad.

«The possibility of developing the sector of internal processing of mined precious metals is being actively studied. This will contribute to the solution of such important tasks as the growth of the gross national product through the development of an added value chain in processing, replenishment of the budget through taxes and the creation of additional jobs for the citizens of the country. Due to the main taxes, in the case of sale of the extracted volumes of precious metals in the form of jewelry, budget revenues will be significantly increased,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of increasing the volume of the country’s gold mining industry and maximizing profits from its activities. He also drew attention to the need to improve the competitiveness of domestic jewelry products.

The head of state set a task for the managers of the new enterprise to increase the volume of processed gold in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2022.

The President stressed that an important advantage of processing of precious metals inside the country will be the creation of new jobs and an increase in tax revenues to the budget, which is one of the priority tasks in the economic policy of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/202133/
views: 118
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Results of Sadyr Japarov’ meeting with deputies announced
President Sadyr Japarov to meet with deputies of Parliament
80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis trust President Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov instructs to accelerate pace of vaccination of population
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Sadyr Japarov's meeting with business: What president entrusts to officials
Sadyr Japarov in Tajikistan: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Popular
Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Iran increases 4 times
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras on its territory
List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
26 July, Monday
15:45
Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar village Man kills wife, attempts to commit suicide in Ak-Zhar v...
15:21
Member of organized crime group detained in Bosteri
15:00
President Sadyr Japarov visits Altyn jewelry factory
14:14
Changes in EAEU migration policy could affect Kyrgyzstanis
13:53
First heart surgery performed in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan