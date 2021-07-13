List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded

The list of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land will be expanded. The Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the republic informed 24.kg news agency.

The department reminded that absolutely all foreign citizens or tourists can come by air to date. There are no restrictions for them. According to the order of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 17, 2020, citizens of only 33 countries can enter the republic by land.

The list is planned to be expanded to 71 countries. The document is to be signed by the Ministry of Health and Social Development one of these days.

The forecast for development of the tourism sector for 2021 is optimistic. The department hopes to restore it to 50 percent after the outbreak of the pandemic.