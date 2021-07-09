SCNS discloses details of investigation of corruption at Kumtor mine

Former presidents of the country Askar Akayev, Kurmanbek Bakiev and other high-ranking officials were brought to criminal responsibility within the case on Kumtor project. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The interdepartmental investigation group continues to investigate the criminal case on corruption facts at various stages of implementation of the project on development of Kumtor mine.

According to the press center, the investigation came to well-grounded conclusions, confirmed by the collected evidence, testifying to large-scale corruption throughout the entire period of cooperation with Canadian investors represented by Cameco and Centerra when concluding agreements and making various additions, changes and clarifications related to operation of Kumtor mine, and their conditions did not meet the interests of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

The former president Askar Akayev and ex-chairman of the Committee for Reconstruction and Development of Economy Boris Birshtein were brought to account in absentia on the fact of corruption during the conclusion of the general agreement in 1992 and amending it in 1994, and the ex-Prime Ministers Tursunbek Chyngyshev, Apas Dzhumagulov and former president of Kyrgyzaltyn state concern Dastan Sarygulov were handed a notice of suspicion of committing a relevant crime.

The investigation also gave a legal assessment on the fact of corruption when concluding an agreement on new conditions on Kumtor project in 2009. It was established that the country’s top officials, realizing the disadvantageousness of the terms of agreements concluded in 1992, 1994 and 2003, putting the interests of Centerra above national interests, deliberately provided unlimited opportunities for this company to the detriment of the ecology and economic interests of the republic.

In this connection, for this episode, a notification of suspicion of committing a crime was handed to the ex-prime minister of the country Igor Chudinov and the former chairman of the board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Almazbek Dzhakypov, and the former director of the State Geology Department Kapar Kurmanaliev, the chairman of the board of directors Aleksey Eliseev, the investor’s representative Andrey Sazanov, former president Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his son Maxim are wanted.

Taking into account the facts established by the investigation, the process of denunciation of the agreements on Kumtor project was initiated.