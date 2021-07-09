15:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.13
English

U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NGO reporting law

The United States expressed its deep concern with the Kyrgyz Republic’s recent approval of a law imposing onerous financial and programmatic reporting requirements on non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Ned Price, Department of State Spokesperson said.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the new requirements threaten the ability of NGOs to improve the lives of citizens and impede the vital efforts of NGOs to assist the government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

«Similar laws have been misused in other countries to target organizations critical of the government and political figures, infringing upon freedom of expression. The Kyrgyz Republic’s strong tradition of pluralism and freedom of association, which it has established since its independence nearly 30 years ago, should be protected and encouraged,» the statement says.

We urge the nation’s leadership to reconsider the law and its impact on civil society, which has been a cornerstone of Kyrgyz democracy.

From the statement of the U.S. Department of State

The MPs approved the draft law on financial reporting by NGOs in the third reading on June 17. The President Sadyr Japarov signed the document.

On March 4, the Parliament adopted in the first reading amendments to the law on NGOs, which oblige non-profit organizations to report on the sources of their funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.
link: https://24.kg/english/200500/
views: 98
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on financial reporting by NGOs
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Joseph Biden on Independence Day
U.S. Government recognizes increasing efforts to address trafficking in persons
Amendments to NGOs law - additional burden and restriction of freedom
NGOs ask President to veto draft law on financial reporting
Draft law on financial reporting by NGOs adopted in third reading
US Secretary of State, Tajik Foreign Minister discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue
Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pandemic
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
USA disappointed at release of organized crime boss Raimbek Matraimov
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
9 July, Friday
15:31
U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NGO reporting law U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NG...
15:11
Tax collection increases by 5.5 billion soms thanks to Consolidated Post system
14:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185.5 million people globally
14:39
Production of light trucks starts in Osh city
13:43
Large fire breaks out on pasture in Kadamdzhai district