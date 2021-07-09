U.S. expresses concern with Kyrgyzstan's approval of NGO reporting law

The United States expressed its deep concern with the Kyrgyz Republic’s recent approval of a law imposing onerous financial and programmatic reporting requirements on non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Ned Price, Department of State Spokesperson said.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the new requirements threaten the ability of NGOs to improve the lives of citizens and impede the vital efforts of NGOs to assist the government in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

«Similar laws have been misused in other countries to target organizations critical of the government and political figures, infringing upon freedom of expression. The Kyrgyz Republic’s strong tradition of pluralism and freedom of association, which it has established since its independence nearly 30 years ago, should be protected and encouraged,» the statement says.

We urge the nation’s leadership to reconsider the law and its impact on civil society, which has been a cornerstone of Kyrgyz democracy. From the statement of the U.S. Department of State

The MPs approved the draft law on financial reporting by NGOs in the third reading on June 17. The President Sadyr Japarov signed the document.

On March 4, the Parliament adopted in the first reading amendments to the law on NGOs, which oblige non-profit organizations to report on the sources of their funding. Human rights activists called it discriminatory and asked the initiators to withdraw the bill.