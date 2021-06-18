13:05
24.kg news agency awarded for COVID-19 pandemic coverage

Bishkek hosted an awarding ceremony for media outlets and production studios that excelled in covering topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were established by the Representative Office of Internews in Kyrgyzstan. COVID Media Warriors Cup was also awarded to 24.kg news agency for excellent analytics and timely informing.

«Throughout 2020, our media not only carried out an informing function, but also took on an atypical role for themselves — they became social services for the population. We watched how they obtained information in very difficult conditions, created content, risking their health and lives,» Elina Karakulova, Director of the Internews office in Kyrgyzstan, said.

The ceremony was held in compliance with all necessary safety measures.
