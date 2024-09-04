22:33
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband with knife in Naryn

Investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn district, Senior Police Lieutenant Zhenishbek Mukanbetov, was awarded with Kaarmandyk medal. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region informed 24.kg news agency.

On August 31, a 44-year-old man came to his wife, who worked in one of the canteens at the market in Naryn city, approached her from behind, stabbed her in the neck, knocked her down and stabbed her several more times. At that moment, the senior police lieutenant, who was there on personal business, ran into the room and saved the woman’s life. He twisted the man’s arms and led him out of the kitchen.

On September 4, the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region, Sapar Asanaliev, awarded the policeman with Kaarmandyk medal and thanked him for his quality and courageous service.
link: https://24.kg/english/304014/
views: 261
Print
Related
President establishes annual Meikin award in field of media and journalism
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstanis awarded for saving people
Young Kyrgyzstani recognized as best actress at Film Festival in Los Angeles
Deputy Nadira Narmatova awarded title “Excellent Education Worker”
Kamchybek Tashiev awards SCNS employee - world champion in jiu-jitsu
Kyrgyzstani wins All-Russian Student of the Year – 2022 competition
Chingiz Aitmatov awarded Alisher Navoi International Prize
President confers diplomatic rank on head of Foreign Policy Department
Policeman sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for killing his wife in Talas
Sadyr Japarov awards a number of domestic enterprises
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day Presidents of foreign countries congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day
President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House
4 September, Wednesday
18:18
Deposit Protection Fund reaches 6.8 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan Deposit Protection Fund reaches 6.8 billion soms in Kyr...
17:17
LLC affiliated with crime group buys land previously owned by ministry
17:09
Materials about political strategists’ help to Sadyr Japarov asked to be removed
16:52
Court sentences director of Ayu LLC and several employees
15:36
Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband with knife in Naryn