Policeman awarded for saving woman from her husband with knife in Naryn

Investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn district, Senior Police Lieutenant Zhenishbek Mukanbetov, was awarded with Kaarmandyk medal. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region informed 24.kg news agency.

On August 31, a 44-year-old man came to his wife , who worked in one of the canteens at the market in Naryn city, approached her from behind, stabbed her in the neck, knocked her down and stabbed her several more times. At that moment, the senior police lieutenant, who was there on personal business, ran into the room and saved the woman’s life. He twisted the man’s arms and led him out of the kitchen.

On September 4, the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region, Sapar Asanaliev, awarded the policeman with Kaarmandyk medal and thanked him for his quality and courageous service.